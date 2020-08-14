Tripura Central University gets new vice-chancellor

Ganga Prasad Prasain, the dean of School of Social Sciences at Manipur University, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Tripura Central University, officials here said. Prasain said that he would assume charge as the vice chancellor later this month.

A professor of commerce, he completed his PhD from Benaras Hindu University, his area of specialisation being entrepreneurship, resource management, marketing and tourism. The former vice-chancellor of the Tripura varsity, V L Dharurkar, had resigned from the post in 2019, an official at the central institute said.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of appointing Prasain as the new vice chancellor, he said..