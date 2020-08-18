Pokhriyal welcomes 11th batch of PGP and 9th batch of FPM to IIM campus

Left Menu
Shri Pokhriyal mentioned that the new National Education Policy (NEP, 2020) is also a step into this direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:45 IST
Shri Shyamal Gopinath, Chairperson, BOG, IIM Raipur and Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM, Raipur were present on the occasion. Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' participated in the inaugural programme for 11th Batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 9th Batch of Fellow (Doctoral) Programme (FPM) of IIM Raipur through online medium. Shri Shyamal Gopinath, Chairperson, BOG, IIM Raipur and Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM, Raipur were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal welcomed the 11th batch of PGP and the 9th batch of FPM to the IIM campus. He inaugurated the grand new faculty building as well as the academic building of IIM Raipur. The Minister showcased great admiration for the emphasis the institute places on life-long learning and development, positive engagement with the community, and developing leadership skills; qualities that will positively impact our community and the country.

Shri Pokhriyal mentioned that the new National Education Policy (NEP, 2020) is also a step into this direction. The NEP 2020 aims at making our nation a global knowledge superpower by transforming the curricular and pedagogical structure of education. It also emphasizes the integration of technology in all levels of learning. He explained how the government aspires to increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50% by 2035 where institutions like IIMs will also rise to the occasion and contribute significantly to achieve these policy objectives set by the government. He concluded his speech by congratulating students on embarking on a new phase of your life and mentioning that the country needs a spirit of enthusiasm, but it also requires a spirit of social responsibility which he was assured the students would work towards, no matter what kind of organization they work for.

This was followed by a Vote of Thanks by Director IIM Raipur, Prof. Bharat Bhaskar where he expressed his gratitude towards the Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Ministry of Education, Government of Chhattisgarh, Board of Governors of IIM Raipur and lastly the faculty and staff at IIM Raipur for their support and collaboration to bring IIM Raipur to these new heights. Prof.Bhasker also welcomed the students of PGP Batch 2020-2022 and thanked their parents to have paved the way for bringing out future leaders of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

