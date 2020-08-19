Nigeria: WASCE commences final year exams in 521 centers following COVID-19 protocols

West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE) has commenced examinations for the final year students in 521 centers in Nasarawa with adequate arrangements, following the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, according to a news report by Today.

The State Commissioner of Education, Fati Sabo, while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some public and private centers in the state to ascertain the level of compliance has said that a total of 521 centers were created for the Senior Secondary school Certificate Examination in the State.

At the Government Secondary School, the Commissioner Mararaban Akunza has expressed worries over the absence of face mask at the WAEC center but however expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance and availability of hygienic items.

"We provided students and invigilators with face mask, infrared to measure thermometer, hand sanitizer, soap, and water."

Fati Sabo who directed principals to decongest examination halls in line with Covid19 pandemic protocols said 239 WAEC centers were created for public schools and 282 centers for private schools in the state.

Commenting on the exercise, the principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Kauri, Hajiya Fatima appreciated the State Government for the comprehensive arrangements and measures put in place for the hitch-free examination especially the Covid19.

When asked about the performance of her students in 2019 WASSCE she averred that her students performed excellently well in last year's examination.

The Commissioner also visited GSS Mararaban Akunza, Government Science School, Lafia, and a private school, Royal Crown International School, Lafia.