Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: WASCE commences final year exams in 521 centers following COVID-19 protocols

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nasarawa | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:33 IST
Nigeria: WASCE commences final year exams in 521 centers following COVID-19 protocols
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE) has commenced examinations for the final year students in 521 centers in Nasarawa with adequate arrangements, following the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, according to a news report by Today.

The State Commissioner of Education, Fati Sabo, while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some public and private centers in the state to ascertain the level of compliance has said that a total of 521 centers were created for the Senior Secondary school Certificate Examination in the State.

At the Government Secondary School, the Commissioner Mararaban Akunza has expressed worries over the absence of face mask at the WAEC center but however expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance and availability of hygienic items.

"We provided students and invigilators with face mask, infrared to measure thermometer, hand sanitizer, soap, and water."

Fati Sabo who directed principals to decongest examination halls in line with Covid19 pandemic protocols said 239 WAEC centers were created for public schools and 282 centers for private schools in the state.

Commenting on the exercise, the principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Kauri, Hajiya Fatima appreciated the State Government for the comprehensive arrangements and measures put in place for the hitch-free examination especially the Covid19.

When asked about the performance of her students in 2019 WASSCE she averred that her students performed excellently well in last year's examination.

The Commissioner also visited GSS Mararaban Akunza, Government Science School, Lafia, and a private school, Royal Crown International School, Lafia.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Teams not part of NBA restart to begin workouts next month

The National Basketball Players Association NBPA and the NBA on Tuesday announced an agreement for the eight teams not part of the 2019-20 seasons restart in Orlando to begin voluntary group workouts at their facilities next month. Accordin...

UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions

After a resounding defeat in the UN Security Council, the United States is poised to call for the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran under a rarely used diplomatic maneuver a move that is likely to further isolate the Trump admin...

Alcohol rules again loosen as Dubai seeks economic recovery

Dubai again has loosened laws governing alcohol sales and possession of liquor as the sheikhdom tries to claw its way out of an economic depression worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the virus exacerbated the already-gath...

Thai police seek protesters who urged change to monarchy

Thai authorities have issued arrest warrants for six activists who took part in a demonstration at which students issued a 10-point call for reform of the monarchy last week, police said on Wednesday as students called more protests.The cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020