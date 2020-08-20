IIT Roorkee inks MoU with Bureau of Indian Standards

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has signed an MoU with the Bureau of Indian Standards for collaboration in the areas of standardisation and conformity assessment based on equality and reciprocity, an official said on Thursday

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both entities will collaborate in a number of fields including civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, development and management of water resources and renewable energy projects, an IIT press release here said. Other fields of collaboration will be infrastructure development, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology and biomaterials, it said. “We are happy to collaborate with the BIS and contribute to the country's endeavour to ensure adequate standardisation and conformity assessment," Director, IIT Roorkee Ajit K Chaturvedi said after signing of the MoU on Wednesday. Both institutes will participate in standardisation activity through technical committees of the bureau at national and international level, undertake R&D projects related to standardisation and conformity assessment to achieve the objectives of the MoU. “IIT, Roorkee's expertise in technology and research is well-known. As the National Standards Body, we are excited to partner in their journey to move a step ahead so as to benefit national standardisation," BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said. PTI ALM RHL