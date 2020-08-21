Left Menu
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was held on July 30 and 31 in 497 examination centres at 127 locations, and 1,94,419 candidates had applied for it, out of which 1,75,349 candidates appeared for the test. Announcing the results, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also incharge for Higher Education department, said despite outbreak of COVID-19 this time, exams were held successfully and students have "done well".

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:25 IST
KCET 2020 results out; document verification, counselling to be held online

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday declared the results for KCET 2020 and said document verification and counselling process for the professional courses will be held online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was held on July 30 and 31 in 497 examination centres at 127 locations, and 1,94,419 candidates had applied for it, out of which 1,75,349 candidates appeared for the test.

Announcing the results, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also incharge for Higher Education department, said despite outbreak of COVID-19 this time, exams were held successfully and students have "done well". "... the numbers show the performance is better and the results have been announced in a record 21 days time," he said.

Recalling that 63 COVID-19 infected students had appeared for the exams, the Deputy CM pointed out that special arrangements were made for them as well as those who had symptoms and for students who had come from containment zones. He also said that on-line training "GetCETgo" conducted for the students preparing for the exams due to COVID-19 situation has been successful, as many students have used it.

The KEA said after the generation of merit list, students eligible for different courses include- 1.53 lakh for Engineering and Technology courses, 1.27 lakh candidates for Agriculture, 1.29 lakh candidates for Veterinary, 1.29 lakh candidates for Naturopathy and Yoga and 1.55 lakh are eligible for B Pharma and Pharm-D courses. The results are published on kea.kar.nic.in and also karresults.nic.in, it said.

Candidates can also browse and download the subject-wise evaluation reports from the above websites, it added. While three students have scored cent per cent marks in Chemistry paper, 80 have scored cent per cent in Biology, the Deputy CM said.

Among the 63 COVID-19 infected students who appeared for the exams, one has secured the 214th rank and another student 615th rank. Noting that mere assignment of ranks does not confirm the right of a candidate to select the seats, until the original documents are verified, KEA said in view of Covid-19 situation it has been decided to conduct the document verification through online mode.

"... document verification will be done online, there is no need for students to come physically. Counselling will also be done online," Narayan said. He said counseling will be done in the month of October and the dates will be announced in the due course and academic year starts in November as per AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) calendar.

