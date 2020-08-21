Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1 lakh school students attend neighbourhood classes in Tripura

On its first day, over one lakh school students in Tripura attended neighbourhood clases in open places maintaining social distancing, a state minister said. The state government has started neighbourhood classes for students, who do not have television sets or mobile phones, the minister said on Friday. A total of 1.25 lakh students attended the classes on the first day on Thursday, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:08 IST
Over 1 lakh school students attend neighbourhood classes in Tripura

On its first day, over one lakh school students in Tripura attended neighbourhood clases in open places maintaining social distancing, a state minister said. The state government has started neighbourhood classes for students, who do not have television sets or mobile phones, the minister said on Friday.

A total of 1.25 lakh students attended the classes on the first day on Thursday, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Under this system, a teacher will teach a maximum of five students by strictly maintaining social distancing. Every student must carry a mask and sanitise his hand before and after classes.

Students from class 3 to class 12 participated in the neighbourhood classes in the school ground or in an open space near the educational institution, the minister said. "Schools and various other educational institutions remained closed for the past five months (due to COVID-19 pandemic) hampering the education of the students. We have formed committees with representatives from all political parties and organisations and on the recommendations of these committees, steps are being taken to teach the students.

"We have also asked the teachers not to pressurise any student to attend the neighbourhood classes if their parents are not willing," Nath said. After the lockdown started from March, the state government had introduced virtual classes through cable TV networks and android phones to engage the students in the process of learning.

But a survey conducted by the state Education Department showed that all students did not have access to phones and TV. The initiative will help students who could not take the benefit of the digital initiatives being run by the School Education Department, the minister had said.

The survey conducted by his department in all the eight districts showed that 29 per cent (94,013) of the 3.22 lakh students did not have mobile phones and around 44 per cent (1.42 lakh) of the students did not have access to television, Nath said. "Since these students can't avail our ongoing classes, we have decided to start neighbourhood classes with a 1:5 teacher student ratio, mostly in remote areas," Nath said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

HC dismisses plea against Amanatullah Khan's nomination for election as Delhi Waqf Board member

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000, a plea challenging nomination of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for election as a member of the Delhi Waqf Board, saying he was not made a party in the matter despite all the allega...

Gloves for voters, five persons allowed for door-to-door campaign under poll panel's new guidelines for elections during COVID-19

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission has approved broad guidelines for the conduct of general elections and bypolls during COVID-19 period under which candidates will have the option to fill the nomination form and affidavit and deposi...

U.S. election mail will be handled "securely and on time," postal chief says

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service would deliver ballots securely and on time in the November presidential election as he faced questions about political interference in the mail system. In ...

SPB 'stable', says hospital

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 and on ventilator and ECMO support, was stable, the hospital treating him said on Friday. The 74 year-old actor-singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020