Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel proposes separate board for schools in Ladakh

"The committee members emphasised that schools in the Union Territory of Ladakh should be affiliated to a board which can fulfill the realistic needs of the students in every respect according to the natural conditions of the region which affect the academic session," officials said. The committee members also asserted that given the tough criteria laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for affiliation, most of the schools cannot fulfill those criteria in real terms.

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:08 IST
Panel proposes separate board for schools in Ladakh

A committee on Monday proposed establishment of a new territorial board in Ladakh, emphasising that the schools in the Union territory be affiliated to a board which fulfills the “realistic needs of the students as per the natural conditions of the region”. The committee for review of educational boards for schools in Kargil met under the chairmanship of Executive Councilor for Tourism and Zanskar Affairs, Phunsog Tashi here, officials said. It also suggested equal representation from both Kargil and Leh districts in the new 'Ladakh Board of School Education' in order to make the process more inclusive in the larger interest, they said. It was also pointed out during the meeting that there is a provision in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 for continuing with the same board -- J&K State Board Of School Education (JKBOSE) -- but since the erstwhile state has been bifurcated into two Union territories, it would be difficult to manage the administrative affairs of the board.

Hence, the committee stated that an alternative plan should be placed for the future, they said. "The committee members emphasised that schools in the Union Territory of Ladakh should be affiliated to a board which can fulfill the realistic needs of the students in every respect according to the natural conditions of the region which affect the academic session," officials said.

The committee members also asserted that given the tough criteria laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for affiliation, most of the schools cannot fulfill those criteria in real terms. However, they said certain aspects from CBSE which may suit the purpose for establishment of a new board in Ladakh can be adopted.

“The meeting proposed that it would be better if necessary steps are taken for establishment of a new territorial board in the form of Ladakh Board of School Education. However, the exit points for students presently studying under JKBOSE should remain the same,” officials said. The panel also suggested that local aspirations and values be given due space in subjects like social studies and literature to make the students aware about the local culture and ethos.

It was also advocated that the curriculum for the new board be framed according to the span of time affected by the climatic conditions of the region, they added. PTI TAS AB SRY

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Mamata expresses concern over possibility of floods

The Met department on Monday warned of heavy rains in south Bengal districts owing to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern at the possibility of floods and asked ...

Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibi...

Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to decide disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA against BSP legislators

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the state Assembly Speaker to decide within three months a disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress. Allowing Dilawars plea...

40 habitual criminals history-sheeted in Ghaziabad: police

As many as 40 habitual criminal offenders in Ghaziabad were placed in history-sheet on Monday during a special operation to keep track of their activities, police said. During its Operation Dastak, 40 habitual and dreaded criminals who are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020