Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Teachers, students of universities concerned over online classes, fee hike

During an online briefing, Abha Dev Habib, a Delhi University professor, said teachers and students have been left out from the decision-making process to hold online classes. "The decision of online open book exams was taken without thinking about students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:41 IST
Delhi: Teachers, students of universities concerned over online classes, fee hike

A section of students and teachers of various universities in the national capital on Tuesday voiced their concern over holding online classes, fee hike and lack of infrastructural support in the varsities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi University is conducting online open book exams for final semester students of postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The move was opposed by students and teachers who were demanding that the exams be scrapped. The varsity has also commenced online classes for third and fifth semester students from August 10. During an online briefing, Abha Dev Habib, a Delhi University professor, said teachers and students have been left out from the decision-making process to hold online classes.

"The decision of online open book exams was taken without thinking about students. What will happen to students in Kashmir and those stuck in floods. The students do not have gadgets for online classes. "The decision was taken without consulting the statutory bodies -- the Academic and Executive Council," she alleged. Unni Maya, a student of Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi University, said the varsity has gone ahead with the decision to hold online classes without thinking about the mental health and well-being of students. Taking online classes means that students have to spend a high screen time in front of their mobiles or laptops which impacts their health.

She demanded that the varsity should think about funding and providing gadgets to students and it should also release department-wise data on how many students have availed online classes. Students and teachers of other universities also raised similar issues. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said the varsity administration is not concerned about teaching-learning process or about students in Kashmir who still do not have access to a proper internet connectivity, or about flood-affected students or those who contracted COVID-19. "Students are being pressurised to register for the next semester at a time when the UGC has also said that the varsities must finish the current semester by September 30. There is no meaning of registration. The varsity administration is continuously creating issues," she said.

She also alleged that the students of MBA and Engineering are being charged lakhs of rupees despite not having access to labs and having part-time faculty. "I would call it daylight robbery. Even the representatives from these departments have been pressurised to not raise their voice," she said.

She also urged the varsity to ensure phased return of students to the campus by following proper medical protocols and establishing quarantine centres inside the premises. Voices were also raised from Delhi government-run Ambedkar University against online classes and how the administration and even the state government has not heard their pleas.

Shubhojeet Dey of Ambedkar University said they had conducted a survey among students and found that 48 per cent of students had access to smartphones while two per cent did not have access to any gadget for accessing online classes. Only 50 per cent of the students have access to laptops, he said, adding that 62 per cent out of these do not have laptops for more than three hours since the laptop is also used by their siblings, who are either studying or are working. "It was found that 73 per cent of students do not have stable internet connection and 98 per cent of the female students were also supposed to contribute to household chores. We have even approached the authorities and even the Delhi government with our problems but there has been no resolution," he added.

The students had boycotted the orientation class which was held to introduce the students to courses. Listing out the demands of the students, Dey said they want that the classes should be postponed by a month and laptops should be procured for students from disadvantaged sections and data packs should be given to all the students.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 5 pc

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TML on Tuesday rose nearly 5 per cent amid the announcement that the company aims to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards. The stock gained 4.83 pe...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

The SP 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.The SP 500 opened higher b...

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020