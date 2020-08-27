Left Menu
Nigeria: NECO assures for effective and efficient conduct of all its examinations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:20 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Neconigeria)

The National Examination Council (NECO) has pledged for safe examinations, assuring the public of its commitment to ensuring effective and efficient conduct of all its examinations, according to a news report by Today.

This is the following complaints by some schools whose candidates are unable to sit for the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that commenced on Monday, Aug. 24.

In a statement by Azeez Sani, Head of Information and Public Relations (NECO) to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday said that adequate opportunity was provided well in advance for all schools to register their candidates.

Azeez Sani said, "this was given that some schools and/or candidates may have faced difficulties in the course of the registrations.

"Due largely to this and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council extended the duration for registration to 12 midnight of Friday, Aug. 21. The extension was widely publicized through various platforms. The aim was large to accommodate late registration.

"It is regrettable that in spite of these measures, some schools failed to complete the registration or enrollment processes."

"It is, therefore, instructive to restate that the closure of the Portal on the said date was not punitive or designed to undermine registrants and schools. It was, however, to allow the Council to produce and distribute materials to Examination Centres for seamless conduct of the exercise," he added.

He, therefore, promised that NECO would continue to engage all stakeholders as may be appropriate, within its statutory mandates.

