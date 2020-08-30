Left Menu
Development News Edition

French virus surge threatens nationwide back-to-school plan

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:49 IST
French virus surge threatens nationwide back-to-school plan

Not all French classrooms can safely reopen Tuesday, the country's education minister acknowledged Sunday, as a persistent rise in coronavirus infections jeopardises the government's push to get France's 12.9 million schoolchildren back into class this week. Like many governments around the world, France and Britain want to reopen schools starting Tuesday to reduce the learning gaps between rich and poor students that were worsened by the virus lockdown this spring, and to get parents back to work and revive the ailing economy.

With several thousand new infections now reported in France every day, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that some classes will remain closed when the nationwide reopening begins Tuesday, but “as few as possible.” With less than 48 hours to go before the first French school bells ring, he said openings and closures were “being decided by a day-by-day analysis based on the health situation of each territory.” French doctors published an appeal Saturday saying that the government's anti-virus measures for schools aren't strict enough. They urged masks for children as young as six and a mix of online and in-person schooling. Currently French schools are set to resume largely as normal, but with masks required all day for everyone 11 and over and some restrictions on movements and gatherings.

In contrast, other European countries like Denmark and many school districts in the US are undergoing a full school day revamp that includes smaller classes, more teachers, more separation between students and classes and a mix of in-class and online learning. Teacher Cécile Cluchier is bracing to face the challenges in her preschool in the Paris suburb of Antony.

“Let's not fool ourselves," she said. "We know that with 25 pupils, we won't always be able to keep an eye on each of them," and ensure that every young child washes their hands constantly and keeps a proper distance from others. She also wonders how she'll be able to teach early language skills and defuse tensions with her face hidden behind a mask.

“In preschool and in this underprivileged area, welcoming kids properly is very important,” she said. “But now, they can't see my smile.” France reported 5,453 new daily infections Saturday, compared to several hundred a day in May and June. The national health service says the growth of COVID-19 cases is now exponential, and neighbouring countries have imposed quarantines or testing requirements for people coming in from France.

The infections are also threatening the Tour de France, which kicked off Saturday amid unprecedented restrictions and worries that the world's premier cycling event won't make it to the finish line in Paris in three weeks if the virus keeps spreading so fast. In Britain, officials sought Sunday to reassure parents that schools can safely reopen. In an open letter, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson stressed the importance of having all children back in classrooms for the new school year.

“If a child is not in school, they stand to lose far more than just a few months of learning. It could well put a huge dent in their future life chances,” he said. Meanwhile, the University and College Union, which represents academic staff in Britain, warned Sunday that the movement of an expected 1 million college students has they return to universities in the coming weeks could spark “a public health crisis.” Union general secretary Jo Grady told the BBC that tens of thousands of students will be arriving at cities like Manchester, Birmingham and Leicester — cities that have recently seen increased restrictions because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

“The very people who are increasingly getting infected by this virus are being encouraged in mass numbers to move all around the country and congregate and live together,” she said. The union wants college students to avoid campuses and face-to-face teaching until at least Christmas, unless a robust testing plan is in place.

Britain's Conservative government has been sharply criticised for its handling of the virus, which has left the country with Europe's highest confirmed virus toll of nearly 41,600 dead. France has the continent's third-highest death toll at over 30,600. Experts say all confirmed figures understate the true toll of the pandemic due to limited testing and other factors.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Student requests CJI Bobde to postpone JEE, NEET exams

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant has submitted a letter today to the Chief Justice of India CJI, Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and flood crisis in parts of the country.As he is a ...

At Hyderabad's annual Muharram procession 'Bibi ka Alam', people flout Covid norms

A large number of Muslim devotees gathered to participate in the Bibi Ka Alam procession carried out on Sunday at the Old City area in Hyderabad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.This is the first time in history that the historic Bibi Ka Alam was...

Combating COVID-19: IMA urges PM Modi for inclusive National solatium for doctors

The Indian Medical Association on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him for an inclusive National solatium for doctors and their families in the wake of rising deaths of the healthcare workers in the line of COVID-19 duty....

Rockets fall near Baghdad airport, no casualties

Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad airport on Sunday but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said, the third such attack on sensitive sites in the capital this week. On Saturday, a rocket fell inside Baghdads heavily fortified Gree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020