Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEP 2020 lacks clarity, cannot be applicable to entire country: Bengal govt panel

In a vast country like India, which has a diversified socio-economic condition, a common yardstick cannot be applied to all states especially at the primary and secondary levels of education and this has been enunciated in the report, the member said. "Certain features of the New Education Policy, such as redesigning of class 10 board exams and reforms in primary schools, lack clarity.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 00:14 IST
NEP 2020 lacks clarity, cannot be applicable to entire country: Bengal govt panel

The committee formed by the West Bengal government to study the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) is of the view that certain features of it lacked clarity while several others may not be applicable to the entire country, almost each state of which has a different cultural heritage, a member of the panel said on Sunday. In a vast country like India, which has a diversified socio-economic condition, a common yardstick cannot be applied to all states especially at the primary and secondary levels of education and this has been enunciated in the report, the member said.

"Certain features of the New Education Policy, such as redesigning of class 10 board exams and reforms in primary schools, lack clarity. In a country of 130 crore population, you cannot thrust a uniform education policy on all states, regardless of their linguistic heritage and customs," he told PTI. "What can be applicable to Manipur, what is relevant in Punjab, may not make sense in West Bengal or Tamil Nadu," he said.

After the Union Cabinet approved the NEP late last month, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee set up the six-member committee of academicians, saying that the state government will convey its opinion on the new policy to the Centre after the panel submits its report. The panel has submitted its around 100-page report to the higher education department on August 23 but the state is yet to communicate its view on the policy to the central government.

The report incorporated observations of all members of the panel who include Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri and educationist Pabitra Sarkar, but only the education minister can reveal its contents, another member of the panel said. Education minister Chatterjee had earlier slammed the NEP, calling it a "copy of the system prevalent in western countries".

According to NEP, students will have to undertake school examinations at pan India level in grades 3, 5 and 8, which will be conducted by an appropriate authority. Board exams for grades 10 and 12 will be redesigned. The policy has also advocated a "broad-based, multi- disciplinary, holistic undergraduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

United Airlines bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings

United Airlines said on Sunday it is permanently eliminating change fees on tickets for U.S. travel effective immediately, the latest effort by a U.S. airline to try to stimulate bookings hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Chicago-based United...

Dodgers set NL record for HRs in a month with Bellinger's blast

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sundays game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57. Cody Bellinger slammed the record-breaking homer with a two...

Lebanese ambassador Adib poised to be designated PM

Lebanons ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis and the aftermath of the Beirut port ex...

Signing on: Scully, 92, joins social media

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who retired after the 2016 season, is jumping back into media. Social media.The 92-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster is launching Twitter and Instagram sites on Wednesday both TheVinScul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020