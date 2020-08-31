Left Menu
DU's registration process ends; varsity receives highest number of applications in 3 yrs

Out of the total number of registrations for these courses, 76,536 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 35,115 from other backward classes, 22,020 from scheduled castes, 5,710 from scheduled tribes and 7,615 from EWS, it said. The number of students who have made payments for M.Phil and PhD programmes is 21,699.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The registration process for admission to the Delhi University ended on Monday with over 5.62 lakh aspirants applying online for undergraduate courses, the highest in the last three years. A total of 1,83,674 students have applied for postgraduate courses and 34,306 for M.Phil and PHD, according to data available on the varsity's portal.

It said 5,62,854 students have registered for undergraduate courses, of which 3,52,839 have made payments. Of the total applicants, 2,22,210 are from the unreserved category, 69,595 from other backward classes, 42,259 from scheduled castes, 8,614 from scheduled tribes and 10,161 from the economically weaker section (EWS), it said.

The Delhi University said 1,46,996 students have made payments for postgraduate courses. Out of the total number of registrations for these courses, 76,536 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 35,115 from other backward classes, 22,020 from scheduled castes, 5,710 from scheduled tribes and 7,615 from EWS, it said.

The number of students who have made payments for M.Phil and PhD programmes is 21,699. Of them, 9,130 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 5,523 from other backward classes, 3,512 from scheduled castes, 1,188 from scheduled tribes and 2,346 from EWS, it said.

The university this year decided to not hold extra-curricular activities (ECA) admissions, barring those having NCC and NSS certificates, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it later said admissions under 12 categories, including music, dance, divinity and yoga, will be held based on certificates.

The registration for admission to all courses through entrance closed on July 31. However, the registration for admission through merit was open until August 31. Earlier, the last date for registration was July 4 but it was later extended to July 18 and subsequently to July 31 for both merit-based and entrance-based courses. The cut-offs are likely to be announced by mid-September, though there has been no official notification on it. The registration process was delayed owing to the pandemic.

Last year, the varsity had received 2,58,388 applications and the figure was 278,544 in 2018.

