Lagos Assembly calls Governor Sanwo-Olu and CP to commence anti-drug campaign in schools

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-09-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:13 IST
In an effort to curb drug abuse amongst youths, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner of Police to embark on anti-drug campaign programs for all primary, secondary schools, tertiary schools, and out of school students in the state through relevant agencies.

This call was made during a plenary on Monday in a motion moved by a Desmond Elliott representing Surulere Constituency 1 and entitled, "A Call on the Lagos State Government to embark on anti-drug Corruption Campaign in Secondary Schools in the state."

The lawmaker while speaking said that the House should call on the Chairman, Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit to carry out strict enforcement against the sale of drugs around school premises and mandate the Committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to ensure that the relevant Agencies comply with the Resolution of the House.

The House urged the governor to direct the Commissioners in the Ministries of Education, Information and Strategy, Youth and Social Development, and other relevant Agencies to commence the campaign with immediate effect.

"The State Commissioner of Police should keep watch on the school environment. The Commissioner of Police should direct his men to ensure that there is no sale of drugs around school premises. We should also have anti-drug societies in schools. Parents are also called upon to keep watch on their children to reduce the usage of drugs in our society, " he said.

Elliot stated that the House noted the increasing rate of drug abuse and alcohol consumption among students of secondary schools in the state, which is one of the problems affecting school-age teenagers

