Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools, colleges reopen after months of COVID-19 lockdown in England

The DfE said ministers have also been visiting schools ahead of the new term and have praised some of the innovative ways schools will be looking after children including the use of cleaning stations, and staggered breaks, keeping pupils in “bubbles”, social distancing and safety on transport. School term start dates will vary across the country, with approximately 40 per cent schools expected to start term on Tuesday.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:31 IST
Schools, colleges reopen after months of COVID-19 lockdown in England

Wearing masks, hundreds of thousands of children and young people across England returned to their classes at schools and colleges on Tuesday after over five months of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Students were seen queuing up outside their schools ahead of their classes, as new rules are in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Department for Education earlier said pupils will return to school environments with a “system of controls” in place to keep all students, teachers and staff safe by minimising direct contacts and maintaining social distancing wherever possible. Face coverings are mandatory in communal areas and corridors at schools and colleges within areas of the country deemed at high risk of COVID-19 infections.

“For many, today marks the first day of a new school year, with thousands of children set to walk through their school gates again as schools across the country begin to reopen for full-time education for all pupils,” UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said earlier. “I do not underestimate how challenging the last few months have been but I do know how important it is for children to be back in school, not only for their education but for their development and wellbeing too,” the minister said.

“But it is down to the sheer hard work of so many teachers and school staff that from today pupils will be able to learn in their classrooms together again. It has not been easy for parents nor schools, but we could not have got to this point without your support and I cannot say thank you enough for this,” he said. The DfE emphasised that the new school term follows the backing for a full return from the chief medical officers across the four nations of the UK in their recent consensus statement, highlighting that the health risk posed by COVID-19 to children is extremely low and noting the significant risk to young people’s wellbeing if they are not back in school.

Most children have been out of full-time education for more than five months, since a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 23. A ‘British Medical Journal’ study also said the risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 for children was “vanishingly small”.

Last week, the National Association of Head Teachers published survey findings that highlighted 97 per cent of schools plan to welcome all pupils full-time from the start of the autumn term and will have the range of recommended safety measures in place. The remaining 3 per cent outlined that they will phase students back or use transition periods to reopen more widely.

The return of pupils this week follows the reopening of schools in Leicestershire last week, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting to see first-hand the practical steps being taken to ensure the risk of transmission is reduced. The DfE said ministers have also been visiting schools ahead of the new term and have praised some of the innovative ways schools will be looking after children including the use of cleaning stations, and staggered breaks, keeping pupils in “bubbles”, social distancing and safety on transport.

School term start dates will vary across the country, with approximately 40 per cent schools expected to start term on Tuesday. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have had varying start dates, with many schools already operational. “It remains the government’s priority to continue to support schools, nurseries and colleges through the next few months, continually guided by the best possible science and medical advice,” DfE said.

Consistent with the latest Public Health England advice, strict hygiene and cleaning protocols will be in place along with a one-off personal protective equipment (PPE) supply boost being distributed to schools for use in the small number of instances where it is necessary. “All children will stay in groups or bubbles to reduce the risk of spreading infection, and older children in particular will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines. Face coverings should also be worn in communal areas in secondary schools in any areas with local lockdowns in place,” DfE added.

The government said that pupils are encouraged to walk, cycle or scoot to school but the government is also providing an additional GBP 40 million to local authorities to increase home to school transport and ease pressure on public transport as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

AITUC urges govt not to corporatise ordnance factories

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to corporatise the over two centuries old Indian ordnance factories. In a letter to Modi as well as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, AITUC ur...

Nearly 590 kg of ganja seized in Patna, five held

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized around 590 kg of ganja in Bihars Patna district and arrested five persons in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the central anti- narcotics agency interce...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,928 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 5,928 new COVID-19 cases, 6,031 discharges and 96 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department.The total number of cases now at 4,33,969 including 52,379 active cases, 3,74,172 discharges and 7,418 deaths,...

Gujarat: Amid outbreak, 45 pc students skip JEE on Tuesday

Some 45 per cent candidates from Gujarat skipped the Joint Entrance Exams JEE which began nationwide on Tuesday for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses. A senior official said the percentage of students skipping the test stood at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020