Schools in Delhi closed till Sept 30, senior students may visit institutes for guidance from Sept 21

The directorate has said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools outside COVID-19 containment zones for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work. "All schools shall continue to remain closed for students till September 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:00 IST
All schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till September 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, but students of senior classes will be allowed to visit their institutions for taking guidance from teachers from September 21, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Friday. The directorate has said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools outside COVID-19 containment zones for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work.

"All schools shall continue to remain closed for students till September 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. However, students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers," the DoE said in an official order. "This will be subject to written consent of their parents and guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOPs will be issued by the Health Ministry," it said. The DoE has directed that online classes and teaching learning activities for students will continue as usual.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

