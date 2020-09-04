Left Menu
Mumbai: 2 held for running fake marksheet racket

Two persons were arrested for allegedly making fake marksheets and certificates of different universities and education boards nationwide, police said on Friday. They have been charged with cheating and other offences and have been remanded in police custody till Monday, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:41 IST
Mumbai: 2 held for running fake marksheet racket

Two persons were arrested for allegedly making fake marksheets and certificates of different universities and education boards nationwide, police said on Friday. They were charging Rs 2000-15000 for these fake documents, an official said.

Unit II of the Crime Branch sent a dummy customer and a deal was set after which the accused Munawar Ahmed Sayeed (34) and Hasmuddin Khairuddin Shah (33) were held from Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday, he said. They have been charged with cheating and other offences and have been remanded in police custody till Monday, he added.

