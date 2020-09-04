Left Menu
Assam govt lifts weekened lockdown and night curfew

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till September 30, but online and distance learning will continue. Fifty per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend the educational institutions at a time for on-line teaching/tele-counselling and related works only in areas outside the containment zones, the order stated.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government has lifted weekend lockdown and night curfew though coronavirus-related restrictions will remain in force in the containment zones till September 30, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Friday. Night curfew and weekend lockdown have been operational across the state and inter-district movements were prohibited since June 28 following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted. However, please adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe", the Chief Secretary said in a tweet.

An order was also issued during the day listing various activities which are allowed outside the containment zones along with the restrictions which will remain in force till further order. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till September 30, but online and distance learning will continue.

Fifty per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend the educational institutions at a time for on-line teaching/tele-counselling and related works only in areas outside the containment zones, the order stated. Students of Class Nine to 12 are allowed to visit schools on voluntary basis and with written consent from parents for guidance from teachers only.

Skill and entrepreneurship training will be permitted with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols while higher education institutions are allowed to operate only for research and unavoidable laboratory/experimental works. However,this will be allowed only after the department of higher education issues necessary directives, the order said.

Public transport received the green signal to operate from September seven with strict compliance to social distancing and other COVID protocols, the order stated. There will be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods with no separate passes or permits required.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions will be allowed with the maximum attendance of 100 persons from September 21 with mandatory wearing of face cover and maintenance of all other COVID protocols. Marriage related gatherings, however, shall be restricted to 50 persons, said the order.

The assembling for performance of the last rites shall be restricted to 20 persons at a time till September 20. After that date 100 persons shall be allowed on such occsions.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed. In the containment zones, lockdown shall remain in force till September 30 and it will be demarcated by the District Magistrates with the sole objective of breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19 by ensuring that there is no movement of people in or out of such zones except for emergency and medical purposes, the order stated.

Persons above 65 years of age, those with co- morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of ten are advised to stay at home except for medical emergencies. Any person violating the guidelines shall be liable to be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, while any person not wearing face cover or spitting in public places shall be fined Rs 1000 and prosecuted under relevant sections of the law.

