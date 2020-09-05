Prez confers National Teachers' Awards

Left Menu
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the National Teachers' Awards to 47 teachers from across the country for their contribution in developing innovative methods of teaching.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 15:49 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the National Teachers' Awards to 47 teachers from across the country for their contribution in developing innovative methods of teaching. The national level awards are given on Teachers' Day to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those who, through their commitment, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

"Good buildings, expensive equipment or facilities do not make a good school but teachers have a crucial role in building a good school. They are the ones who develop foundation of knowledge and character building in our students," Kovind said at the virtual award ceremony. Emphasising on the importance of digital technology in the challenging times of COVID pandemic, the president said that teachers are taking the help of this technology to reach out to children. Applauding the skills of teachers in shifting to this new technology-driven teaching, he said that it is important for all teachers "to upgrade and update" their skills in the field of digital technology so as to make education more effective and also make students conversant with new techniques. "The online education system has made it obligatory for parents to join hands with teachers and encourage children to evoke interest in new fields of learning," he said. Pointing out at the digital divide, he also emphasized that steps should be taken so that children from tribal and far-flung areas are also benefitted.

Talking about the new National Education Policy, the president said that the newly introduced policy is an endeavour to prepare children for future needs and has been designed after considering the opinion of various stakeholders. "It is now the teachers who will be at the centre-stage for making the policy successful and productive," he added. "All efforts are being made to make the teachers competent to implement the new National Education Policy and only the best will be chosen for the field of education," president said. The Ministry of Education invited self-nomination by teachers through online portal for the awards. First level scrutiny was done by District Selection Committee (DSC) headed by the District Education Officer. Based on prescribed selection criteria, DSC shortlisted three names and the same were forwarded to State Selection Committee through an online portal. This year, the candidates appeared before the jury through video conference and made presentations. "The selected awardees with their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students and community through various activities like improving enrolment and reducing dropouts, adopting joyful and experiential teaching-learning practices.

"... development and use of cost effective teaching learning materials, organizing extra-curricular and co-curricular activities, spreading social awareness among children, encouraging community participation, appropriate and effective use of ICT in teaching, promotion of nation building and national integration," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said..

