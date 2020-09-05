Left Menu
DUTA observes 'Black Teacher's Day' to protest 'delay' in grants to 12 colleges

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Saturday observed 'Black Teacher's Day' to protest the alleged delay in grants to 12 DU colleges fully funded by the city government. They were detained and taken to Maurice Nagar police station, they alleged. They have been detained and taken to Maurice Nagar police station," a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:52 IST
DUTA observes 'Black Teacher's Day' to protest 'delay' in grants to 12 colleges

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Saturday observed 'Black Teacher's Day' to protest the alleged delay in grants to 12 DU colleges fully funded by the city government. Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5 on the birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan.

The AAP dispensation and the university have been locked in a tussle over the formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges, 12 of which are fully funded by the Delhi government. The DUTA claim that the government has released inadequate grants to colleges, which has led to delay in salaries of employees at a time when people are in the middle of a pandemic.

On Saturday, the teachers called for a protest against the government at the Arts Faculty. They were detained and taken to Maurice Nagar police station, they alleged. Police said they did not have permission to protest. "There were around 100 DUTA members protesting. They did not have permission for it. They have been detained and taken to Maurice Nagar police station," a senior police officer said.

