Students say satisfied with sanitisation steps at DUET centres; some want improved social-distancing

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) kicked off Sunday with most students appearing satisfied with the sanitisation arrangements made at the examination centres, but some said the social-distancing norms should be followed more strictly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:15 IST
The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) kicked off Sunday with most students appearing satisfied with the sanitisation arrangements made at the examination centres, but some said the social-distancing norms should be followed more strictly. The DUET is being organised in 24 cities across the country for admission to 133 courses, including several undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses.

It will see a participation of over 2.20 lakh aspirants between September 6 and 11. Abhishek Baniya, who appeared for LLM entrance exam at a centre in Delhi's Dwarka, said social-distancing norms were not followed strictly but the place was sanitised frequently.

"They had a basement where we were made to wait. They were sending people one by one. They were doing a good job but since there was a huge rush, the norms could not be followed to the core," he said. Baniya said his was a girls-only centre and he was the only male aspirant there.

"My test centre was in Varanasi but UP has a weekend lockdown. I got my centre shifted to Delhi and they were quite accommodating," he said. The tests were held in three shifts -- 8am to 10am, 12 noon to 2pm and 4pm to 6pm.

Sreejith K, who sat for the entrance test for MA (Political Science) in Jahangirpuri, said the staff struggled to manage the large number of students at his centre as everyone was rushing in. “The exam was supposed to start at 12 but began after a delay of 30 minutes. There was no facility for the safekeep of mobile phones and bags and we had to leave them outside,” he said.

He had come to Delhi from Kerala to take the test. "I was really scared about taking the exam but I was really happy with what I saw at my centre in Ghitorni. The staff were quite helpful and guided us well. I didn't realize my computer's mouse was not functioning but the invigilator told me about it and got it changed. All the norms that were to be followed were followed to the core," Sumitra said.

A student from Arunachal Pradesh, whose centre was in Mahavir Enclave, said after requesting anonymity that he was satisfied with the facilities at his centre. He had also come to Delhi for the exam despite his parents not being happy with his decision. Ayon Bora, a student from Assam, who took the test in Noida's Sector 67, said he felt the social-distancing norms were compromised at a time when one is in the middle of a pandemic.

"It was risky since a huge crowd had gathered but we had to take the exam. The officials gave us masks and sanitisers but I felt that there was not adequate social distancing," he added. Mrityunjay, who appeared for his entrance exam from the same centre, however, differed and said he felt adequate precautions were taken. He added that some of his friends who took the exam at other centres were not that lucky.

“One of my friends, who had his centre in Jhandewalan, said the guard who handed him the mask was not wearing gloves. Another friend complained that the computers were not cleaned and sanitised,” he said. Jitendra, who took the exam in Palam, said the only issue he faced was the server being down. He also said there was a delay of half an hour in the commencement of the exam.

