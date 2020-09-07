Committee formed to suggest roadmap for NEP implementation in Assam: Governor

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday said he has constituted a committee of vice chancellors of some universities to suggest a roadmap for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in the state. Mukhi, who attended the 'Governors Conference on the Role of NEP in Transforming Higher Education' earlier in the day, also said the members of the panel have already met and made some recommendations.

"A 'Rajyik Shiksha' Aayog will be constituted in Assam for implementation of all the recommendations of the new policy," he said. The state Assembly has already passed bills for setting up of two new universities, the governor said, adding that research on social issues in universities and colleges will be promoted, while bilingual and multilingual teachings in schools will be encouraged.

The governor also requested the Centre to set up a Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) and an Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI) in Assam. The NEP, aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems, replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the conference, said that "maximum flexibility" has to be shown in implementing the policy. President Ram Nath Kovind said both Centre and states will have to increase funding in research and innovation to give impetus to a large economy like India.

Adviser to state's education department Prof Mihir Kanti Choudhury, higher education department's secretary Preetam Saikia, secretary to the governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram and Gauhati University vice chancellor Prof P J Handique were also present at the meeting..