Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allen IntelliBrain Launches SKOOLPlus Innovative Workbooks to Reduce the Screen Time of Kids

Amit Gupta, Vice President, ALLEN Career Institute, said, "As a parent, you want the best for your child, and considering how competitive the world is, we have come up with a set of self-study workbooks as per the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:38 IST
Allen IntelliBrain Launches SKOOLPlus Innovative Workbooks to Reduce the Screen Time of Kids

KOTA, India, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLEN Career Institute Intellibrain announces the launch of an innovative set of workbooks called SKOOL+ for children from Grade 1 to 5, designed to accelerate brain development and improve IQ and critical thinking in them. Amit Gupta, Vice President, ALLEN Career Institute, said, "As a parent, you want the best for your child, and considering how competitive the world is, we have come up with a set of self-study workbooks as per the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. We believe in unleashing a child's true potential and help them turn from Ordinary to Extraordinary; SKOOL+ is that something 'extra' required for the complete transformation of your child's abilities." SKOOLPlus workbooks are an add-on to the school curriculum designed to enhance a kid's love for learning, speed & accuracy (EQ), build confidence and understanding & even prepare a child for competitive exams Olympiads. One can apply to www.allenskoolplus.com for SKOOLPlus. Further, he added that SKOOLPlus is Developed through a unique collaboration of pedagogy experts, brain trainers, global standard content researchers, and child development experts; SKOOLPlus promotes brain development and EQ and offers robust assessment real-life examples, brainteasers, self-assessment tasks, and practice sets.

These workbooks are very useful in the current time when children are regularly exposed to the screen due to a lack of physical reading material. Parents struggling to find ways to help their kids reduce their screen time will have a new resource in the form of these books, which will not only enhance their brain but will help in reducing their exposure to blue light-emitting from the computer and mobile screens. IQ development starts at a very early age, and it develops progressively until a child reaches 15 years of age. It is imperative to deliver the curriculum in a way that leads to brain activation through logical reasoning and problem-solving. It is a fact that through Experiential learning, one retains 80% information, and that is where SKOOLPlus comes into play with its Experimental and Experiential learning format.

Parents, Schools and Institutions wanted to enqurie more about SKOOL+ may contact at 91-744-2752666 or logon to www.allenskoolplus.com. About ALLEN Kota based ALLEN Career Institute is a leading educational institute in India with over 32 years of illustrious history teaching and building a career of over 18 Lakh students. With 25 study centers across the nation, more than 100 classroom campuses, and 1800+ classrooms, ALLEN has a dedicated workforce of more than 10,000 team members and has shaped many's careers. With SKOOLPlus, Allen IntelliBrain looks forward to helping a child develop high IQ, foster a lifelong love for reading that promotes success in and out of the classroom.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250150/ALLEN_SKOOLPlus.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to block cotton, tomato product imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labor-CBP

The United States on Tuesday will move to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western Chinas Xinjiang region over allegations that they are produced with forced labor, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Reut...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...

Buccaneers sign QB Rosen to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad Tuesday. Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was released by the Dolphins on Saturday.He was 0-3 as...

Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Mainstream Bollywood silent, but actor finds support from several others

Actor Rhea Chakrabortys arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput found its echo on Twitter with several people in the Hindi film industry decrying the witch hunt and trial by media but some others speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020