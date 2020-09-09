Left Menu
Development News Edition

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

The online learning platform Blackboard, which provides technology for 70 of the nation's 100 biggest districts and serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly, and users were unable to register on the first day of school. Three of Texas' largest districts — Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth — were hit with technical problems, as were school systems in places such as Idaho and Kansas.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:10 IST
Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Students across the U.S. ran into computer glitches Tuesday as they began the school year with online instruction at home because of the coronavirus, adding to the list of problems that have thrust many a harried parent into the role of teacher's aide and tech support person. The online learning platform Blackboard, which provides technology for 70 of the nation's 100 biggest districts and serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly, and users were unable to register on the first day of school.

Three of Texas' largest districts — Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth — were hit with technical problems, as were school systems in places such as Idaho and Kansas. A ransomware attack forced schools in Hartford, Connecticut, to postpone Tuesday's start of virtual and in-person classes. Elsewhere across the country, Seattle's system crashed last week. An online learning program used in Alabama and other places recently went down. And North Carolina's platform crashed on the first day of classes last month.

Amanda Mills' 8-year-old son, Rowan, woke up excited to start his first day of third grade, even though it was online through Idaho's largest school district, based in the town of Meridian, just outside Boise. But they ran into trouble even after practicing logging in smoothly on Monday. “Whatever happens, we'll figure it out and we'll make it work however we can, and rely on the patience of those teachers who are up against their own obstacles," Mills said. “It's a weird, wild world right now.” Summer break gave school districts time to iron out kinks that cropped up when the virus forced them to switch to online classes in the spring.

But the new school year already has been plagued by some of the same problems, with no end in sight to the outbreak that has infected more than 6.3 million people and killed 189,000 in the U.S. Erik Rasmussen, a Falls Church, Virginia, resident who has three children taking online classes, said he regularly copes with computer glitches and short attention spans. The divorced dad has his children half the time.

“You put your kids in front of the computer, and then I go to do my work, but kids are kids — they're going to turn off the video function and start playing a game,” he said. In the Houston school system, with 209,000 students, a web hosting service went down, causing problems for families as they tried to sign into the district's main classwork portal. Families were given a different link to access the portal until the problems were resolved by about noon.

The Dallas and Fort Worth districts said they were working to fix problems with their phone lines and websites. “In this unprecedented school year, we must remain flexible and quickly adapt to changing conditions and circumstances like we noticed this morning,” Houston interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

Blackboard Inc. announced late in the afternoon, about the time the school day was over in the eastern half of the country, that normal service had been restored. Florida's largest school district, in Miami-Dade County, had assured parents that it had consolidated different programs into one platform that would be easier to navigate.

But software glitches and cyberattacks disrupted the first week of the new school year that started August 31. A high school student was arrested and accused of orchestrating a series of network outages. School administrators believe other people may be doing the same.

Christy Rodriguez, 36, said her third- and fourth-grade boys' classes struggled with connection problems during the first week of school. “Four full days were lost,” she said. “Either somebody is not able to go on, or the screen goes blank, or the teacher can't hear the kids, so the teacher then just logs off and then sends a message to the parents.” Rodriguez said she has been forced to work until late at night because her children need help fixing connection problems.

“The teachers are frustrated. The kids are frustrated. I hope that they soon open up schools,” she said. Another parent, Alessandra Martinez, said her 7-year-old son has struggled with logins, passwords and connection problems. He had a meltdown Friday when he was moved to a smaller breakout group but didn't see the teacher and didn't know what he was supposed to be doing.

“At their age, everything is amplified, and it feels like a big deal,” Martinez said. Martinez said she was against the school district using a product commonly employed by parents who home-school.

“This is a home-schooling program, but for parents who are working from home and have multiple children, it is a bit overwhelming,” she said. “We have this set up as a one-size-fits-all, and it doesn't work for everybody.” In Hartford, where the start of the school year was pushed back to Wednesday, parents were upset at what they called the last-minute notice of the delay. They noted that officials knew about the problem since the weekend. Kate Court said her 13-year-old son was already dressed and ready to go to the bus stop when she learned of the postponement.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bohm's two-run single lifts Phillies over Red Sox

Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Bohm finished with three hits and a career-h...

Govt creates new border exception category for work visa holders

The Government is creating a new border exception category to enable the return of some temporary work visa holders who are overseas and have strong, ongoing links to New Zealand.The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has announced that ...

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the Assembly Session yesterday. The threat call was received at the Ministers Nagpur office, an official confirmed on We...

U.S. firms in China increasingly fear soured ties will last for years -survey

U.S. companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the worlds two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed.Half of the firm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020