11 teachers from Delhi bag CBSE teachers awards

Eleven teachers from the national capital have bagged the 'CBSE teachers award' this year for initiatives that ranged from spreading awareness on menstrual health to integrating leaning of art education with other subjects. They were among 38 teachers and principals who have been felicitated by CBSE this year for their valuable contribution towards improving school education, innovation and dedication. Among the government school teachers who have won the award is Arti Qanungo, who teaches English at a girls’ school in Shakarpur and has been working for years to create awareness on menstrual health. Rashmi Raj Biswal, Principal, DAV public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, has been awarded for adapting drama as a mode of teaching in her school.

Seema Pandey, an artist who teaches art at Ramjas School, Pusa Road and tries to integrate it with other subjects, makes efforts of talking to teachers of mainstream subjects and brainstorm about what activities can be introduced. Other awardees from the national capital include---Purti Khanna, Bal Bharti School; Sanjay Tahilani, NK Bagrodia Public School; Roopa Sethi, Swaran Lata Sethi DAV Public School; Mridu Marwah, Bal Bharti Public School; Reenu Bindra, Darshan Academy; Alka Kapur, Modern Public School; Heemal Handoo Bhat, Hansraj Model School and Amita Garg, Sarvodaya School. Each awardee received a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The awards were presented by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a virtual ceremony.

According to officials of Central Board of Secondary Education, the awards were presented for the year 2019-20 in honour of the teachers and principals for their valuable contribution towards improving school education, innovation and dedication. "Since 2018, CBSE follows an online selection process. The applicants are evaluated on the basis of general and specific criterion under each category and several parameters related to school education and their contribution," a senior board official said. "The 38 awardees includes primary and middle level teachers, language teachers, science, social science, physical education, mathematics, economics, IT, fine arts teachers, school counsellors, vice principals and principals," the official added.