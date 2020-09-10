Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jindal School of Art & Architecture Partners with over 20 Leading Organizations for Internships

Sonipat, 10 September 2020: The Jindal School of Art & Architecture (JSAA), an interdisciplinary school of O.P. Jindal Global University, has signed several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with reputable organisations and institutions, opening up several opportunities of internships for its students across its academic programmes in Architecture, Built Environment Studies and Interior Design at the JSAA.

PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:36 IST
Jindal School of Art & Architecture Partners with over 20 Leading Organizations for Internships

Sonipat, 10 September 2020: The Jindal School of Art & Architecture (JSAA), an interdisciplinary school of O.P. Jindal Global University, has signed several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with reputable organisations and institutions, opening up several opportunities of internships for its students across its academic programmes in Architecture, Built Environment Studies and Interior Design at the JSAA. The JSAA has pioneered architecture, built environment and design education in the country by removing disciplinary divides and infusing a multidisciplinary ethos in its curricula. The school uniquely allows students to design their own curriculum and a possibility of graduating simultaneously in a minor subject of their choice along with their core courses. The internship programme will further strengthen its commitment to produce professionals who are – first and foremost – adept at building and making by allowing the learners to engage with hands-on training during their respective internship tenures. Partner organizations include:• WWF India• Neemrana Hotels• Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC)• ATO Architecture, Seoul, South Korea• QN urban architecture lab, Seoul, South Korea• TRIPP, IIT Delhi• Hyderabad Urban Lab• Scan the World for my Mini Factory, London, United Kingdom• McGill University, Montreal, Canada• Ashoka Trust for Research on Ecology and Environment (ATREE) • Herman Miller• CBRE• Center for Science and Environment (CSE)• JLL• Mandala Lighting• Observer Research Foundation• Stir World• Space Design Consultants• Scan the World, London, United Kindgom• Rereeti Foundation for Museums and Galleries, Bengaluru• Center for Art and Social Practice (CASP), New Delhi• Opus Indigo• Jackfruit Research and DesignAnnouncing the first set of MoUs, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar observed: "This is a fantastic opportunity that has been created for the students of the Jindal School of Art & Architecture (JSAA). The fact that our students can pursue meaningful opportunities of experiential learning as interns in some of the leading organisations will lay the foundation for their future professional practice in field of architecture, interior design, community planning and Development and urban design. It also enables the students of JSAA to connect the theoretical foundations of design knowledge and the practicum and studio-based learning on campus with the professional experience and opportunities that is needed by working in these organisations. There is no better way than these internships to apply the knowledge that one gains in a School of Art & Architecture in the real work of practice."The aim of these MoUs is to help overcome divide between the practice and the academia, often described as a major obstacle in India, which compromises employability of graduates across fields. These mandatory internships will ensure that the students of JSAA are industry-ready and equipped for the attainting the next levels of excellence in the academia. Emphasising this commitment, the Dean of the Jindal School of Art & Architecture (JSAA), Professor (Dr.) Thomas Mical said: “In this time of great uncertainty, hope for the future increases through cooperation and partnerships. These agreements forecast many positive futures between JSAA and the top creative industries and firms. These internships are an opportunity for JSAA students to influence the professional world of architecture and beyond. We should work towards crafting future environments that can shelter and ennoble, where the inhabited world is improved though flexibility and material innovation, and operating at the highest level of care in the professions by integrating ethical practices with intelligence concerning ecologies."The diversity of institutions that will host interns from JSAA highlights its commitment to opening newer avenues for the students instead of limiting them merely to traditional options such as architectural and design firms. “Our interdisciplinary curricula with its minor areas of concentration in law, communication, environment and sustainability studies, business, entrepreneurship, policy and liberal arts trains our students unlike any other designers in the country. The diversity of internships that we provide our students is designed to not only encourage the use of core design skills but also position them as people who can emerge as game changers in the development of our built environments by working and influencing allied areas of busines, finance, law, policy, etc.” said the Vice Dean of JSAA, Professor (Dr.) Jaideep Chatterjee. Admissions for the 2020-21 academic year are open. Places are limited. PWRPWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mirraw's Great Indian Saree Festival 2020 to celebrate the culture and ethnicity of the country

New Delhi India, September 10 ANINewsVoir Saree, an important attire for Indian culture and a part of the legacy of our ancestors, is known to be the epitome of grace and elegance. Celebrating this legacy, Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for...

Uganda Rugby Union buys PPE using funds availed by Rugby Africa

The Uganda Rugby Union UgandaRugby.com has purchased personal protective equipment for the clubs using the funds availed by Rugby Africa.As Uganda Rugby Union, we are delighted to announce that we are continuing our support for rugby with t...

Salesforce grants USD 240,000 impacting over 15,000 people across India

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 10 ANIBusinessWire India Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced USD 240,000 in grants to six NGOs across India focused on bridging inequalities in society and making education and nutrition...

KSG to organize Grand Webinar to facilitate & support UPSC aspirants

New Delhi India, September 10 ANINewsVoir After the resounding success achieved in the UPSC Civil Services Examination CSE 2019 with 14 out of 20 top rankers, KSG IAS in order to fulfill its conviction to facilitate and support aspirants fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020