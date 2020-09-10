Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre adopts 'anti-student' stand by sticking to its guns on NEET: CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:39 IST
Centre adopts 'anti-student' stand by sticking to its guns on NEET: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday charged the Centre with adopting an 'anti student' stand by sticking to its guns to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses. Referring to incidents of young students committing suicide in neighbouring Tamil Nadu allegedly due to fear of the upcoming entrance exam, the CM said despite this the central government was going ahead with its decision to hold the test.

"A good number of states ruled by Congress and parties opposed to BJP had already registered their protests to the Centre holding the test particularly during the current pandemic situation," he said and added that the Centre was "sticking to its guns making its anti student stand clear." Narayanasamy noted that in the Union Territory, the system of selecting students for higher professional courses like medicine and engineering in the past was accomplished through the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) without causing misery to the students. "We were selecting through the CENTAC, the students on the basis of the marks obtained in the Class twelve public examination and this was very helpful to those belonging to different categories," he said.

Spelling out his government's stand on NEET, he said it should be done away with as precious lives of young students have been lost as incidents of the youth committing suicide out of anxiety and fear were occurring quite often in Tamil Nadu. Narayanasamy said he had written a detailed letter to the Prime Minister recently requesting him to dispense with NEET as it was "inflicting hardship" on the young aspirants to become doctors.

A 19-year-old teenager, who could not join medical college despite having cleared the NEET earlier and trying to improve his score this time around, allegedly killed himself in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Root underrated in white ball game, says Morgan

Joe Root will return to Englands ODI team for the opening clash of the three-match series against Australia at Old Trafford on Friday with a ringing endorsement from his skipper Eoin Morgan. Test captain Root was left out of the T20 series ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

6 deaths, 452 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of six deaths and 452 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Thursday, the union territorys health department informed. Puducherrys COVID-19 tally now stands at 18,536 cases, including 4,794 active cases and 13,389 recove...

Farmers block NH 44 near Kurukshetra, protest against agriculture ordinances passed by Union Cabinet

Farmers block National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Speaking to media, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police SP Astha Modi said, Legal action will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020