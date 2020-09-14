Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRESemmé hair ad angers South Africans still hurting from racist past

Seven years on, that term is haunting her again after an advert was released by TRESemmé, a Unilever brand, describing images of African Black hair as "frizzy and dull" and "dry and damaged" while a white woman's hair was referred to as "normal". "It really upset me," said 30-year-old Sebone, who turned to dreadlocks after tiring of straightening her natural hair to make it look "presentable" in others' eyes.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:30 IST
TRESemmé hair ad angers South Africans still hurting from racist past

Sitting in a hair salon as a stylist braids her natural hair, Sana Sebone recalls a time in 2013 when she worked on a construction site and was told her dreadlocks were too long and represented a hazard.

She was upset, she said, mainly because her white colleagues with long hair were not told the same as their hair was considered "normal". Seven years on, that term is haunting her again after an advert was released by TRESemmé, a Unilever brand, describing images of African Black hair as "frizzy and dull" and "dry and damaged" while a white woman's hair was referred to as "normal".

"It really upset me," said 30-year-old Sebone, who turned to dreadlocks after tiring of straightening her natural hair to make it look "presentable" in others' eyes. Unilever has apologised for the advert, which it admitted was "racist", while TRESemmé South Africa and Drugstore Clicks Group, on whose website the advert was posted, have also apologised.

"We are in the year 2020. How ignorant can you be to still think Black women's natural hair is ugly, is fuzzy and is all those negative words?," Sebone said at the salon in Midrand, a suburb in northern Johannesburg. The advert caused an outcry on social media and sparked protests led by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters in a country where unfair treatment of people based on their hair evokes painful memories of prejudice during apartheid, which ended in 1994.

In those years, a "pencil test" was used to determine someone's racial identity: A pencil was inserted into a person's hair and if it did not fall out, that person was considered not white. "Our forefathers have fought this. Are we still fighting this? When will it end?," said 48-year-old Nomsa Nyathi as she sat under a hair steamer at the salon.

Black hair is still policed in places like schools, where Black girls with natural afros or dreadlocks are sometimes suspended for not "wearing their hair right" or are asked to straighten their hair. "Everything about being a Black female in South Africa or even in the world screams 'You're not good enough, you don't fit in here, you're not wanted here'," said 42-year-old Ntombenhle Khathwane, founder of Black hair products brand AfroBotanics.

Khathwane herself remembers being told in high school that her dreadlocks did not align with the school's neatness policy. Unilever has pulled all TRESemmé products from South African retail stores for 10 days. Its South African unit has moved to set up an advisory board and a diversity committee.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's party plans Dec. 4 congress to choose new leader - sources

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU wants to hold a one-day party congress in Stuttgart on Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, participants said after the committee met on Monday. Under the plan, th...

Monetary policy has limitations, govt should act more to revive economy: SBI economists

The country needs to adopt an activist fiscal policy rather than depending on the monetary accommodation alone for turning the economic fortunes, economists at SBI said on Monday. Using a formula, they estimated the lower bound of interest ...

Dabur forays into edible oil segment

Leading ayurvedic and natural health care company Dabur India on Monday forayed into the edible oil segment with the launch of its cold pressed mustard oil. Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil has been launched exclusively on e-commerce platform...

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah seeks strict action against those involved in drug peddling

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday sought strict action against those involved in drug peddling in the state. Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, See strict action has to be taken against anybody in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020