Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK protests in Parliament against NEET exam

He claimed that many students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to "fear" of the competitive qualifying exam. The DMK also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the "suicide of students due to NEET in Tamil Nadu". The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on Sunday with almost 90 per cent students appearing for it, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA)..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:05 IST
DMK protests in Parliament against NEET exam

On the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs staged a protest in parliament premises against the NEET exam and the recently introduced National Education Policy. DMK MPs TR Balu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi along with others were seen wearing masks while protesting against the NEET exam, for admission to undergraduate medical courses, that was held across the country on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, DMK's floor leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva said this year, poor and rural students got a disadvantage in the NEET exam as they were not able to receive coaching due to the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed that many students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to "fear" of the competitive qualifying exam. The DMK also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the "suicide of students due to NEET in Tamil Nadu".

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on Sunday with almost 90 per cent students appearing for it, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA)..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

"We won't be played", EU tells China's Xi

The European Unions chairman told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that the bloc would no longer be taken advantage of and demanded a fairer relationship in trade.Europe needs to be a player, not a playing field, European Council Pres...

Bill providing protection to healthcare workers introduced in RS

A bill that provides protection to healthcare personnel combating epidemic diseases was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill 2020, which seeks to replace an ordinance brought earlier by the governmen...

Irish High court freezes probe into Facebook's EU-U.S. data flows

Irelands High Court on Monday temporarily froze a probe by Facebooks lead European Union regulator into the legality of the U.S. social media giants transatlantic data flows, a court spokesman said.Facebook last week launched legal action a...

Kashmiri Pandit organisations observe Martyr's day

Several organisations of Kashmiri Pandits observed Martyrs day here and in Delhi on Monday, demanding their rehabilitation in the Valley and setting up of a panel to probe the genocide the community was allegedly subjected to. The Kashmiri ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020