E-learning project to start in Goa anganwadis: Minister

The Goa Women and Child Development department on Monday said it would introduce e- learning in anganwadis in the state. Minister Vishwajit Rane said a pilot project will be launched in anganwadis in Sattari and Ponda with the support of private firms Siemens and ConveGenius, the latter having done such projects in 16 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

"Ninety per cent of a child's brain is developed in the first six years. The plan to have state-of-the-art lessons, technology-enabled classrooms will help our anganwadi children to be ready for first grade in mainstream schools," Rane said. The educational software is in Konkani and English and the digital set up will have smart TVs and tablets, he said.

PTI RPS BNM BNM.