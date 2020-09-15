Amravati varsity exams to held smoothly assure Maha minister

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said complete planning had been done to conduct online examinations of Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University smoothly amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Samant chaired a meeting on issues related to SGBAUhere in the afternoon.

The university will conduct practicals between September 15-25 and theory exam from October 1 to 26, and70,000 students are expected to appear for them, officials said.