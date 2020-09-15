Maha: ABVP activist arrested for `threatening' minister

A functionary of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was arrested on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Amravati city for allegedly threatening Higher Education Minister Uday Samant. Ravi Dandge (26), who is `Pradesh Mantri' of the RSS- affiliated student association, was arrested by officials of the Frezerpura police station, a police official said.

Dandge allegedly called Samant's PA and threatened that if the minister did not meet ABVP activists during his visit to the district, he will see how the minister travels from Amravati to Nagpur, the official said. Eight other ABVP activists were also detained when they were trying to stage a protest on Tuesday afternoon by showing black flags to Samant.

They were later released while Dandge was arrested under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (arrest to prevent commission of offence). ABVP activists were protesting to press their demands including waiver of exam fees in view of the coronavirus pandemic.