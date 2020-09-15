Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: ABVP activist arrested for `threatening' minister

Eight other ABVP activists were also detained when they were trying to stage a protest on Tuesday afternoon by showing black flags to Samant. They were later released while Dandge was arrested under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (arrest to prevent commission of offence).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:06 IST
Maha: ABVP activist arrested for `threatening' minister

A functionary of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was arrested on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Amravati city for allegedly threatening Higher Education Minister Uday Samant. Ravi Dandge (26), who is `Pradesh Mantri' of the RSS- affiliated student association, was arrested by officials of the Frezerpura police station, a police official said.

Dandge allegedly called Samant's PA and threatened that if the minister did not meet ABVP activists during his visit to the district, he will see how the minister travels from Amravati to Nagpur, the official said. Eight other ABVP activists were also detained when they were trying to stage a protest on Tuesday afternoon by showing black flags to Samant.

They were later released while Dandge was arrested under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (arrest to prevent commission of offence). ABVP activists were protesting to press their demands including waiver of exam fees in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. says global goals to protect nature need women to succeed

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Sept 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women - who gather much of the worlds wood and water, and carry out a large share of its farming - have too little say in how land is used, one key reason countries are failing ...

Sally rumbles toward U.S. Gulf Coast, historic flooding possible

Hurricane Sally closed in on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods, the National Hurricane Center said, with more than 2 feet 61 cmof rain expected in some areas. The second strong storm in less than a month to threate...

In break with past, UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.U.S. Pre...

Louisville to pay $12 mln settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay 12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020