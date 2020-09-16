Two kids crushed to death by bus in UP's Pratapgarh

Two children were crushed to death by a bus here on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Shamsherganj market under Jethwara Police Station, they said.

The driver of a Prayagraj-bound bus, departing from Shamsherganj, crushed Aryan (4) and his younger brother Shivay (2) under the wheels while reversing, SHO Sanjay Pandey said. “Both the children died on the spot while the bus driver fled. The locals have damaged the bus and demanded compensation for the family," he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, police said..