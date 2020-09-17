Stanza Living acquires student housing startup

Co-living operator Stanza Living has acquired student housing startup YourShell that has 600 beds across 19 centres, a statement said. Founded in 2017, YourShell started its operation with 145 beds to provide easy to book, serviced, and affordable rental homes to students within the coveted North campus area of Delhi University. Currently, they have over 600 beds in 18 properties.

YourShell has been acquired by Stanza Living, the statement said. Stanza Living has an inventory of 55,000 plus beds across 14 cities. It is backed by marquee global investors like Equity International, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix Partners, Accel Partners, and Alteria Capital.