Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stanza Living acquires student housing startup

Co-living operator Stanza Living has acquired student housing startup YourShell that has 600 beds across 19 centres, a statement said. Currently, they have over 600 beds in 18 properties. YourShell has been acquired by Stanza Living, the statement said. Stanza Living has an inventory of 55,000 plus beds across 14 cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:14 IST
Stanza Living acquires student housing startup

Co-living operator Stanza Living has acquired student housing startup YourShell that has 600 beds across 19 centres, a statement said. Founded in 2017, YourShell started its operation with 145 beds to provide easy to book, serviced, and affordable rental homes to students within the coveted North campus area of Delhi University. Currently, they have over 600 beds in 18 properties.

YourShell has been acquired by Stanza Living, the statement said. Stanza Living has an inventory of 55,000 plus beds across 14 cities. It is backed by marquee global investors like Equity International, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix Partners, Accel Partners, and Alteria Capital.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR launches online course to improve prescription practices among medical graduates

To improve prescription practices among the countrys medical graduates, the Indian Council of Medical Research launched a free online course on Thursday on the occasion of World Patient Safety Day. The course on Prescribing Skills for India...

Britain's COVID testing buckles, pressuring government

Britains government acknowledged problems in its COVID-19 testing system on Thursday as soaring demand met with worsening turnaround times and availability during a spike in infections. Only 14 of test results in England came back in 24 hou...

Blocking of fund-raise plan: SP Group sends notice to Tata Sons, board members; seeks damages

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has been on bitter legal battle with the Tatas since October 2016, has sent legal notices seeking damages from Tata Sons and its board members for illegally blocking the Mistry familys bid to raise funds ...

IRDAI panel for pandemic risk pool with Rs 75,000 cr govt backstop guarantee

A working group of insurance sector regulator IRDAI has suggested setting up of a pandemic risk pool with a Rs 75,000 crore backstop guarantee from the government in the initial stages, with a view to help MSME workers and migrant labourers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020