Japan PM Suga aims to get flagship digital agency running by autumn 2021 - Nikkei

Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will work to get his flagship new digital technology agency running by autumn 2021, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, a sign the project is among the top priorities in his reform agenda. Creating an agency to accelerate the digitalisation of Japan's outdated government administration has been a key pledge of Suga, who was elected as premier on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 04:16 IST
Creating an agency to accelerate the digitalisation of Japan's outdated government administration has been a key pledge of Suga, who was elected as premier on Wednesday. The agency will spearhead efforts to make administrative work more IT-friendly, and speed up the process by consolidating various functions spread across many ministries, the paper said.

Creating an agency to accelerate the digitalisation of Japan's outdated government administration has been a key pledge of Suga, who was elected as premier on Wednesday. The agency will spearhead efforts to make administrative work more IT-friendly, and speed up the process by consolidating various functions spread across many ministries, the paper said.

To prepare for the launch of the new agency, the government will create a committee that may be headed by an expert from the private sector, the paper said without citing sources. Suga's administration plans to submit a bill for creating the agency in an ordinary parliament session that convenes in January next year, the Nikkei said.

In Japan, less than 12% of administrative work is transacted online, according to think tank Japan Research Institute. While Tokyo has made "digital transformation" its main policy plank this year, the switch has proved difficult due partly to Japan's vertically structured bureaucracy that hampers efforts to use common platforms for administrative work.

Suga has pledged to make sweeping changes to overcome the digital woes, which were blamed for delaying delivery of cash payouts to help citizens weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

