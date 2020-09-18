Lok Biradari project closed for tourists till December

Nagpur, Sept 18 (PTI)The Lok Biradari Prakalp founded by social worker Baba Amte at Hemalkasain Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district will remain closed for tourists till December in view of the coronavirus threat. Medical director of the project Dr Prakash Amte made this announcement on his Facebook page on Friday.

"Two persons from the project and relatives of some workers from outside have tested positive for coronavirus. Lok Biradari Prakalp will remain closed for tourists till December 2020," he said.

Director of the project Aniket Amte told PTI that the hospital run under the project will remain open for patients. The project, founded by late Baba Amtenearly five decades ago for integrated development of local tribals, attracts a sizable number of visitors in normal times.

It runs a hospital, school and an animal orphanage among other things..