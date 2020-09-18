Authorities decide against converting SC girls' hostel into detention centre

Left Menu
Authorities have decided against converting a hostel for SC girl students into a detention centre for illegal foreigners after opposition to the plan. "The proposal to convert a hostel built by BSP for SC/ST students into UP's first detention centre for illegal foreigners is sad and condemnable.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:45 IST
Authorities have decided against converting a hostel for SC girl students into a detention centre for illegal foreigners after opposition to the plan. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said on Friday that the administration will identify another place for the detention centre and the existing hostel will remain in place.

He said that earlier the government had decided to convert the Ambedkar hostel building, which is lying vacant, into a detention centre. The hostel is located in Nandgram area under Sihani gate police station limits and has the capacity to accommodate 400 students.  BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday that the move was anti-Dalit. "The proposal to convert a hostel built by BSP for SC/ST students into UP's first detention centre for illegal foreigners is sad and condemnable. This is a proof of the anti-Dalit functioning of the government. The BSP demands that the government roll back the move," she tweeted. PTI CORR AAR AAR

