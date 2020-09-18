TN agri varsity signs MoU with Ukraine university

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here and a university in Ukraine on Friday signed an MoU for collaboration in education and research activities. Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences (NULES), signed virtually, staff and students from both the universities could be exchanged for these activities, a TNAU release said.

The ideas and technologies could be shared with the aim of increasing farm productivity and sustainable energy production, it said. Prof. Stanislav M. Nikolaienko, Rector, NULES and Dr.

N.Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU shared their remarks and future aspects regarding the MoU. Presently, a joint Indo-Ukraine research project is being carried out at the Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, TNAU, with the objective of producing maximum energy from various biomass materials.