Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC mayor 'very confident' in new school reopening timeline

Under the revised timeline, most elementary school students will return to in-person learning starting September 29, while middle and high school students will do the same October 1. De Blasio told MSNBC that he needs “the health care situation to cooperate” to make the schools plan work but that he was confident because of how well New York has fought to keep the virus at bay, such as through social distancing and wearing of masks.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:50 IST
NYC mayor 'very confident' in new school reopening timeline
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mayor Bill de Blasio is confident that New York City will meet a revised timeline to bring public school students back to classrooms within the next two weeks, following closures because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said Friday. "I feel very confident about that date," de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." De Blasio on Thursday delayed the reopening plan for the nation's largest school district for the second time since it was announced in July, citing a shortage of staff and supplies.

Unions representing the city's teachers said it wouldn't have been safe to open all the school sites next week. Under the revised timeline, most elementary school students will return to in-person learning starting September 29, while middle and high school students will do the same October 1.

De Blasio told MSNBC that he needs "the health care situation to cooperate" to make the schools plan work but that he was confident because of how well New York has fought to keep the virus at bay, such as through social distancing and wearing of masks. The unions had pressed for more staff, as well as additional protective equipment and other supplies to protect against the virus. De Blasio promised Thursday to hire 2,500 more teachers in addition to the 2,000 additional teachers he had previously announced.

He told MSNBC the city will use substitute teachers, student teachers and adjunct professors from the city university system to fill staffing needs. New York City is planning for the majority of its more than 1 million public school students to be in the classroom one to three days a week and learning remotely the rest of the time. Early childhood education and special education students will return to in-person learning next week, de Blasio said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Halep extends her perfect record in tennis' restart to 7-0

Top-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis restart with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska on Friday to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals. Halep, who is actually on an 11-0 run overall stretching back to February, recovered an ...

Customs register two cases against Left government in Kerala

The Customs department has registered two cases against the state government for allegedly accepting consignments of the Holy Quran and thousands of kilograms of dates imported by the UAE consulate officials for their personal use through d...

MP bypolls: Nath leads road show in Scindia stronghold Gwalior

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday led a well-attended road show in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior region, a stronghold of former colleague turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. A total of 16 Assembly seats in the region are amo...

Moderna expects to make 20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by 2020 end

Moderna Inc said on Friday it expects to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.The company continues to expect to make 500 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021, Moderna said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020