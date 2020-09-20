Maha: FIR for forging nursing course certificates in Thane

Police here in Maharashtra have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for fabricating certificates of a nursing course for submission to an international agency, an official said on Sunday. A professor of a nursing institute attached to the Thane Civil Hospital here lodged a complaint at Thane Nagar police station in connection with the matter on September 17.

The complainant received some documents and certificates for verification on September 1 from CGFNS International, an NGO helping students and health care professionals with assessment of their academic records to facilitate admission to schools in the US and other countries. The documents, dated December 11 last year, were purported to been issued to a woman by the nursing institute, the official from the Thane Nagar police station said.

During verification, the certificates and documents were found to be fabricated, and the signatures and rubber stamp on them were also found to be forged, he said. The complainant also checked the institute's registers and did not find any such certificates issued by it.

The official said the complainant received several calls from the woman and her husband asking to verify the documents and certificates and forward them to the international agency. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR on Friday under various Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and forgery, he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.