SC cancels NLSIU Bengaluru entrance exam NLAT-2020
The Supreme Court on Monday quashed NLSIU Bengaluru's notification for a separate entrance exam, the National Law Aptitude Test-2020 held on September 12, for admission to its five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralised national level entrance test for admissions to 22 NLUs in India.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:10 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday quashed NLSIU Bengaluru's notification for a separate entrance exam, the National Law Aptitude Test-2020 held on September 12, for admission to its five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) program. While canceling the NLAT-2020 entrance exam, the apex court also directed that admissions in all 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) be conducted in accordance with CLAT-2020 which is scheduled to be held on September 28.
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan passed the order on a plea challenging the NLAT-2020 filed by former NLSIU vice-chancellor Professor R Venkata Rao and the parent of an aspirant. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralized national level entrance test for admissions to 22 NLUs in India. Bengaluru's National Law School of India University is one of them.
