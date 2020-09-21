Guj hails passage of Rashtriya Raksha University Bill in LS

The Gujarat government on Monday hailed the passage of Rashtriya Raksha University Bill in the Lok Sabha as an important step towards strengthening the broader structure of 'Training-Research-Extension- Education (Tree)' for the country's police and security forces. The bill, passed on Sunday, seeks to upgrade the Raksha Shakti University (RSU) in Gujarat as an institution of national importance and also to change its name.

Welcoming the development, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on Monday issued a statement saying, "India has taken steps to strengthen the broader structure of 'Training-Research-Extension-Education (Tree)' for the police and security forces". Bimal Patel, Director General, RSU, told PTI that upgradation of the varsity as an institution of national importance is an "innovative, confidence-generating and people-empowering" development.

Jadeja added that extensive educational opportunities and jobs will be available for youths in Gujarat. "Now that RSU is functioning at the national level, the university will take new dimensions towards strengthening the internal security structure of the entire country," he said.

He extended the state government's "full cooperation for future nation-building works to be done by the RSU". He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "foresight and dedication behind establishing it (RSU) in 2009 when he was chief minister of Gujarat".

Patel said, "You need an intellectual eco-system to continuously give input to the institutions of governance and operation. And I am very happy to see this happening with Rashtriya Raksha University (the name of the upgraded university as per the RRU Bill) which is an academic and research pillar of our 'Rashtriya Raksha' (national defence)". By allowing the RRU to have offshore campuses, the bill creates an enormous potential for this university to build "Raksha Setu Samvad" with the entire globe, he said.

While the Raksha Shakti University is a state university, the Rashtriya Raksha University will be a central institute. Jadeja also thanked PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the bill to establish a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), which was also passed by LoK Sabha on Sunday.

"It is a matter of pride for Gujarat," Jadeja added. The proposed university under the NFSU bill would facilitate and promote studies and research, and help achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas, he told reporters.

The upcoming varsity will grant degrees and other academic distinctions and will be open to all persons irrespective of gender, race, caste, creed, disability, domicile, ethnicity, social or economic background, he added.