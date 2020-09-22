Left Menu
J-K govt issues 18.52 lakh domicile certificates

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates (DCs) against more than 21.99 lakh applications received so far, an official spokesman said here. The process of issuing domicile certificates in the Union territory was started in the last week of June, the spokesman said. Applications for the certificates can be submitted at tehsildar offices and also online..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates (DCs) against more than 21.99 lakh applications received so far, an official spokesman said here. As per the consolidated figures from across 20 districts of the Union territory, 21,99,513 people have applied for domicile certificates, of which 20,87,815 were found complete in all respects, while the rest were rejected for want of prescribed documents.

As many as 18,52,355 people have been issued domicile certificates till Monday, and the rest are in process, the spokesman said. Of the total number of domicile certificates issued in the UT, 16,27,461 were under the clause of Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders and their children, while 1,72,565 were under the clause of state subject applicants and non-state subject applicants and their children, the official said.

As many as 34,473 domicile certificates were issued to students, including 24,508 state subjects and 9,870 non-state subjects, and 19,479 to registered migrants and their children, he said. The total number of DCs issued to non-state subjects stands at 59,993, including 17,978 to West Pakistani Refugees, 1,825 to the Balmiki community and 755 to Gorkhas, he added.

A total of 4,97,238 certificates were issued in Kashmir division and 13,35,643 in Jammu division. The process of issuing domicile certificates in the Union territory was started in the last week of June, the spokesman said.

Applications for the certificates can be submitted at tehsildar offices and also online.

