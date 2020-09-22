UP gangster's shops razed
The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district on Tuesday demolished 20 shops worth around Rs 1.40 crore belonging to gangster Khan Mubarak, an official said. As many as 35 cases are registered against Mubarak in various districts of the state. The action at a complex in Hansvar market has been initiated under the Gangsters Act, according to the official.
Properties of Khan worth over Rs 3 crore had been seized earlier. The police had also attached properties worth Rs 50 lakh belonging Mubarak's wife Rubina and his aide Pervez. Both of them are absconding.
