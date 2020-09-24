Many furloughed workers in UK now likely to lose job: IFS

A new jobs support scheme announced by British finance minister Rishi Sunak will not prevent many furloughed workers from losing their jobs, the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think-tank said on Thursday.

"This is a v big change from furlough. Less generous. Only open to those who are working a third of normal hours," Paul Johnson tweeted.

"Understandable given the need to adapt as economy changes. Can't pay all wages forever. But a lot on furlough now likely to lose their job."