Gopalkrishna Gandhi appointed new life trustee of IIC

Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has been appointed as a new life trustee of the India International Centre (IIC) in the capital, announced IIC on Thursday. Gandhi was appointed a life trustee of the centre following the vacancy caused by the passing away of scholar Kapila Vatsyayan.

"The Life Trustees of India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi have appointed Shri Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, to be a Life Trustee of the Centre in the vacancy caused by the passing away of Dr Kapila Vatsyayan," read a statement issued by the centre. Gandhi, 75, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, is a retired Indian diplomat who served as India's high commissioner to South Africa (1996-97), Sri Lanka Sep 2000-2002) and ambassador to Norway (2002-2004). He later also served as West Bengal governor from 2004 till 2009.

Other members on the board of trustees include, N N Vohra, K N Shrivastava, Aarti Khosla, Soli J Sorabjee and Ashis Nandy.