Situation improving but restrictions to continue in some violence-hit areas in Udaipur, Dungarpur

Authorities decided to not lift the prohibitory orders and keep the mobile internet services suspended in parts of Dungarpur and Udaipur districts as a precaution on Monday, after three days of violent protests by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam. The situation limped back to normalcy as traffic movement was restored on a stretch of the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway, which had been blocked by the agitators.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Mohan Lal Lathar told PTI that no major incident of violence has been reported in Dungarpur and Udaipur over the past two days. Rishabhdev and Jhadol in Udaipur, where minor incidents of stone-pelting were reported as late as on Sunday, and Bichhiwara in Dungarpur were peaceful now, police said.

"All markets are open. The national highway is running smoothly," Lathar added. However, prohibitory orders will remain effective and mobile internet services suspended as a precautionary measure some of the affected areas, officials said.

Violence broke out in the region on Thursday when the candidates of Rajasthan Teachers Eligibility Examination (REET-2018) blocked the highway, pelted stones, damaged properties and torched vehicles, demanding that 1,167 general vacant posts be filled with ST candidates. They had been staging a 'dharna' for 18 days in support of their demand. Two people have died in the violence and more than 25 vehicles, including police vehicles, were burnt. During the violence on Friday, protesters pelted stones at a police team and set a few buses on fire on NH-8 in Bichhiwara area of ​​Dungarpur. They also looted a petrol pump. Later, prohibitory orders were imposed and mobile internet services were suspended.

The situation in the region improved after a meeting between a delegation of the protesters and the tribal department minister and public representatives and officials on Sunday. ADGP Lathar said 34 people have been arrested for their alleged involved in the violence. He said additional force has been deployed in the region to maintain law and order.