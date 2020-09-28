Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niti Aayog fine tuning indicators for ranking most backward districts: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said the policy think tank is fine tuning indicators used in ranking 112 most backward districts every month under the government's Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:44 IST
Niti Aayog fine tuning indicators for ranking most backward districts: Kant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said the policy think tank is fine tuning indicators used in ranking 112 most backward districts every month under the government's Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP). Addressing a virtual event organised by Niti Aayog, he said eventually, the think tank should end up ranking all districts of the country.

"We are fine tuning indicators (based on which Niti Aayog ranks 112 most backward districts)...some indicators need to be dropped," Kant said. The ADP was launched in January 2018 in 112 most backward districts. It aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and emerged as pockets of under-development. The Aayog ranks 112 most backward districts on 49 key performance indicators across six developmental areas - Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure.

Successful implementation of programmes like Aspirational Districts Programme is key to India achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Kant said. "We cannot achieve high economic growth without the availability of quality health, education & basic infrastructure facilities across these districts," he emphasised.

The CEO pointed out that the ADP has thrown up some very innovative best practices, as the programme encourages healthy competition. Also speaking at the event, MIT Sloan School professor David Sarnoff said the great thing about the ADP is that it is not top-down but extremely stakeholder-driven.

"The emphasis of Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) on inclusive growth and social progress makes it a model that can be scaled in other comparative regions, globally," he said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Fourth U.S. judge issues order blocking Postal Service cuts

A fourth judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. Postal Service from making service reductions ahead of the November presidential election that critics have said could prevent timely ballot deliveries. U.S. District...

Serena Williams reaches 2nd round at French Open

Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn 7-6 2 6-0. The sixth-seeded Williams served for the match at 40-0 but Ahn saved three match points. An ace gave her a fourth opportunity to win but she h...

Several hundred arrests amid protest calls in Egypt - rights group

Egyptian authorities have detained at least 382 people since Sept. 20 amid reports of small, scattered demonstrations against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a rights group said on Monday. The interior ministry could not be reached for comm...

Nigeria's senate confirms it received oil reform bill - senate president

Nigerias Senate president on Monday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a long-awaited oil reform bill to the chamber for approval.Senator Ahmad Lawan said the communication from Buhari would be formally read in the Senate an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020