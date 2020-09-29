CEC, other top poll panel officials to visit Bihar in preparation for Assembly election
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar would be in Patna on Tuesday evening to assess preparations in poll-bound Bihar. The three commissioners and other top EC officials would interact with the chief electoral officer of Bihar this evening. On Wednesday, they would meet various stakeholders, including civil and police officials, and representatives of political parties.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar would be in Patna on Tuesday evening to assess preparations in poll-bound Bihar. The three commissioners and other top EC officials would interact with the chief electoral officer of Bihar this evening.
On Wednesday, they would meet various stakeholders, including civil and police officials, and representatives of political parties. The Commission would also visit a few places in Bihar before returning to Delhi on October 1 evening, sources said.
The Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.
