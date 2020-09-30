Despite COVID challenge, frontline workers played important role in success of Poshan Maah: WCD MoS

Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic to promoting maternal and child nutrition and detecting malnourishment, frontline workers provided essential services and also observed the national nutrition month or Poshan Maah with full force, said Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri. The focus of this year's Poshan Maah -- identification of Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) Children and their management and plantation of Poshan Vaatikas- Nutri gardens -- were undertaken as focus activities during the Poshan Maah, along with awareness generation regarding importance of early breast feeding, need for good nutrition during the first 1000 days of life, measures for reducing anaemia in young women and children, etc.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development being the nodal ministry for the POSHAN Abhiyaan, coordinated the celebration of the Poshan Maah in convergence with partner ministries and departments, at the national, state/UT, district, and grassroots level. "While the Covid pandemic has posed many challenges to promoting maternal and child nutrition, growth monitoring and detection of malnutrition, frontline workers have not only risen to the occasion to provide essential services but also observed Poshan Maah 2020 with full force," Chaudhuri said while addressing the closing ceremony of the third Rashtriya Poshan Maah which was celebrated from September 7 to 30 this year. Conveying the appreciation of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani at the contributions by various organizations and individuals throughout the month, WCD Secretary Ram Mohan Mishra said Poshan Maah activities are just a beginning and need to be upscaled further to achieve the targets.

Representatives of the ministries of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Health and Family Welfare, Department of School Education and States/UTs like Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Gujarat and Mizoram gave an overview of the activities conducted by them during Poshan Maah 2020..