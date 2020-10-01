Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt announces programme to make villages self-reliant

Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa' initiative, which will be implemented from Friday, benefits of all the state and central government schemes will be brought to the doorsteps of people, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. "As part of the programme, government officers, teachers and students will reach out to each and every village panchayat to ensure that every village becomes self-reliant, harnessing the available resources within the area," he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:03 IST
Goa govt announces programme to make villages self-reliant

The Goa government on Thursday announced its ambitious programme to increase economic activities and make every village in the state self-reliant by "harnessing resources available within the area". Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa' initiative, which will be implemented from Friday, benefits of all the state and central government schemes will be brought to the doorsteps of people, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"As part of the programme, government officers, teachers and students will reach out to each and every village panchayat to ensure that every village becomes self-reliant, harnessing the available resources within the area," he said. The programme will be implemented in three phases of one year each- beginning from October 2, 2020 and culminating on October 2, 2023, he said.

"Besides government officers, teachers and students, who will be called 'swayampoorna mitra', would also be involved in the programme which will provide benefits of all the state and central government schemes to village panchayats," he said. Under the programme, there would be skill mapping of the population and resource identification of villages to ensure that every village become self-sustainable, he said.

"We want to eradicate poverty from every village. This is possible if locals and the state government come together. We are expecting cooperation from you all," the chief minister said in a video address to the state.

The programme will be banking on the data collected by various government agencies about social and economic assets and liabilities of each of the village, he said. The chief minister said private industrial sector would also be encouraged under this programme by facilitating ease of doing business.

As a part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa', training programmes would be conducted during the entire year for people to enhance their skills, he added..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Himalaya Lip Care brings its flagship initiative 'Muskaan' to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

- In Partnership with NGO Smile Train India, Launches the Campaign Ek Nayi Muskaan on World Smile Day BENGALURU, India, Oct. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- On the eve of World Smile Day, The Himalaya Drug Company, Indias leading wellness company, r...

Woman's body found stuffed in box in UP's Gorakhpur

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a box lying in the Maniram area in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district on Thursday, police said. The police said there was no visible injury marks on the body of the woman, who is beli...

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

New Delhi, Oct 1 PTI&#160;Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Cinacalcet tablets,&#160;indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism HPT in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US...

Hathras-like incidents won't be tolerated in Maha: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that Hathras-like incidents will not be tolerated in the state and those indulging in crime against women would be dealt with severely. His statement comes amid a nationwide outra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020