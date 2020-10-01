Goa govt announces programme to make villages self-reliant

The Goa government on Thursday announced its ambitious programme to increase economic activities and make every village in the state self-reliant by "harnessing resources available within the area". Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa' initiative, which will be implemented from Friday, benefits of all the state and central government schemes will be brought to the doorsteps of people, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"As part of the programme, government officers, teachers and students will reach out to each and every village panchayat to ensure that every village becomes self-reliant, harnessing the available resources within the area," he said. The programme will be implemented in three phases of one year each- beginning from October 2, 2020 and culminating on October 2, 2023, he said.

"Besides government officers, teachers and students, who will be called 'swayampoorna mitra', would also be involved in the programme which will provide benefits of all the state and central government schemes to village panchayats," he said. Under the programme, there would be skill mapping of the population and resource identification of villages to ensure that every village become self-sustainable, he said.

"We want to eradicate poverty from every village. This is possible if locals and the state government come together. We are expecting cooperation from you all," the chief minister said in a video address to the state.

The programme will be banking on the data collected by various government agencies about social and economic assets and liabilities of each of the village, he said. The chief minister said private industrial sector would also be encouraged under this programme by facilitating ease of doing business.

As a part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa', training programmes would be conducted during the entire year for people to enhance their skills, he added..